Newport Boys & Girls Club offering virtual programs to keep kids active

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Boys & Girls Clubs across the country are creating virtual learning experiences to stay connected to their club members during the prolonged social distancing practices of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All summer long the Boys and Girls Club of Dumplin Valley will be providing daily virtual activities for members and their families to keep everyone healthy, active, and engaged.

“The Virtual Club was built out of something that the Boys and Girls Club of America came down and said this is something that we can do with our club members,” Emily Williams, director of program services at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dumpling Valley, said. “We knew that we couldn’t serve our members in the club. So, we came together and thought, well, let’s figure out a way that we can serve our members through a virtual platform.

“The Virtual Club is a mix of themed activities and Boys and Girls Clubs of America activities that we have put online for members and their families to participate in and talk about.”

The program’s goal is to build the skills a young person needs to make healthy choices through activities that develop confidence.

“My take on the Virtual Club is that it’s a way for us to serve our members through a virtual platform,” Williams said. “I know that a lot of people right now are wondering what school look like.

“What does Boys and Girls Clubs look like when we’re at home? We don’t have the Boys and Girls clubs at home. This is a way for us to take what Boys and Girls Club is and put it on a virtual platform. So, we’ve taken direct, key programmatic areas in our Boys and Girls Club playbooks and everything that we have resource-wise.”

