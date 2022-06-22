KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Newport man has been indicted on arson and fraud charges following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s fire investigators.

The investigation found Jamey Scroggins was responsible for starting a fire in his home, according to the TBI.

TBI agents joined the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office in December to investigate a house fire in the 100 block of Bybee Road in Newport. During the investigation, the TBI said investigators found evidence showing the fire had been intentionally set.

Scroggins has been charged with two counts of arson and one count of insurance fraud. He is now being held in the Cocke County Jail on a $2,500 bond.