Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 1, 2020

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Deaths from the coronavirus topped 1,000 in New York City as officials warned that the worst of the virus’ toll is yet to come. The city’s Health Department reported late Tuesday that nearly 1,100 people have died of the virus in the city.

Other stories in today’s show:

POSSIBLE TREATMENT: A drug doctors have mentioned repeatedly as a possible therapy for COVID-19 holds out hope for reducing severity and duration of symptoms. And now Chicagoans will be first in line to test it. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

SPEAKING OUT: Life before the COVID-19 pandemic was much different for many of us. Just a few weeks ago we could go out anytime we wanted and not have to worry about catching or spreading the deadly virus, but now catching COVID-19 is a real concern. Liz Mace, a blogger and musician from Nashville, is now warning others after testing positive for the virus.

PASTOR FACING CHARGES: A pastor is facing charges in Louisiana after he held multiple services with over 1,000 people in his church amid the coronavirus outbreak.Governor Edwards instituted a “stay at home” order that went into effect on March 23. WVLA’s Abbi Rocha reports.

