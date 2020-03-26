Closings
There are currently 52 active closings. Click for more details.

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: Will you get a Stimulus check? COVID-19 cases in the U.S. rise to over 70K

News
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The announcement that stimulus checks are headed to the pockets of Americans is certainly welcome news that’s generated plenty of questions.  We’ll do our best to break down your most common questions. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure tries to answer your questions.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Other stories in today’s show:

EMS WORKER SAFETY: EMS crews are now putting ambulances through a deep cleaning, sometimes every day, to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus. WJW’s Ed Gallek reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

ON THE FRONT LINES: Dr. Zagari is not a medical expert somewhere else in the world or even across the country. She is an emergency room doctor in Oklahoma City at the only level one trauma hospital in the state. She is now telling her story of being on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. KFOR’s Joleen Chaney reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

CREATIVE OUTLET: While stuck in self-quarantine, Tausha Dickinson was looking for a creative outlet. Dickinson decided to capture this unique moment in history with the help of her neighbors. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony"

Kroger calls on federal government to help provide personal protective equipment for workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kroger calls on federal government to help provide personal protective equipment for workers"

Food City CEO asks people to stop hoarding products so supply chain can ‘catch up’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food City CEO asks people to stop hoarding products so supply chain can ‘catch up’"

Coronavirus: Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival canceled amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival canceled amid pandemic"

TN National Guard called in to help with rural coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN National Guard called in to help with rural coronavirus testing"

Coronavirus: Blackberry Farm to close through end of April

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Blackberry Farm to close through end of April"

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill"

Governor calls for schools to remain closed through April 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor calls for schools to remain closed through April 24"

Funerals affected by COVID-19 crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Funerals affected by COVID-19 crisis"

Congress struggles to finish economic aid package

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress struggles to finish economic aid package"

Shopping malls closed across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shopping malls closed across US"

FBI warns of COVID-19 scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "FBI warns of COVID-19 scams"

Governor issues executive order 18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor issues executive order 18"

ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETHRA continues senior transportation services during pandemic"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter