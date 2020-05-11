Live Now
Knox County Health Dept. holding its daily press briefing
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: 'Facts Not Fear' morning update – May 11, 2020

Newsfeed Now for May 11, 2020

COVID-19 spreading like wildfire in Texas prisons, experts call for mass testing

Butcher shops face challenges after slow down in processing

Newsfeed Now for May 5, 2020

PURE GENIUS: East Texans ban together to provide sanitizer at low cost

Social distancing: doctors say get used to the new norm

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Vice President Mike Pence was self-isolating Sunday after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week, but he planned to return to the White House on Monday.

Vice President Mike Pence reacts to audience members after a roundtable with agriculture and food supply leaders on Friday, May 8, 2020, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Other stories in today's show:

STAYING AFLOAT: In Ohio, some breakfast-focused restaurant concepts have struggled to get by with carry out and delivery options with fewer people getting up in the morning to go work. WCMH's Kristine Varkony reports.

A MOTHER'S BATTLE: A Kansas City, Kansas mother who was hospitalized with the Coronavirus came home just in time for Mother's Day. 35-year-old single mom, Maria Elena Leal is recovering and enjoying the day despite her recent challenges. WDAF's Sherae Honeycutt reports.

ATHLETES DEPRESSION: May is mental health awareness month. It's a great reminder to check in on your loved ones and seek help if you are hurting. With the pandemic wreaking havoc on what we deem normal, the sense of uncertainty is affecting each and every one of us including athletes. WKRN's Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

GOING BACK TO CHURCH: Some churches are starting to hold services again, but they might look a little different than before the coronavirus hit. A church in Vancouver has gotten creative: its Sunday service is now modeled after a drive-in movie. KOIN's Jennifer Dowling reports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV.

