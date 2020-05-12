Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 12, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is warning Congress that if the country reopens too soon during the coronavirus pandemic, it will result in “needless suffering and death.”

Other stories in today’s show:

CHILDREN ILLNESS:  A mysterious illness that affects children could be linked to COVID-19, and its rare but serious complication is alarming doctors. WOOD’s Donovan Long reports.

LONG TERM EFFECTS: One reason to be cautious and fear COVID-19 is the acute illness some patients face. But there is new evidence that there may be long term effects in the mind. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

MAIL DELIVERY CONCERNS: Sitting in her kitchen, Pamela Bilbo described the fever and body aches. She said it’s a good day, because she can get out of bed. On Thursday, she said she found something in the mail that not only shocked her, but added to her stress. KXAN’s Arezow Doost reports.

VETERAN RECOVERS: He survived World War II, and now a pandemic. Newsfeed Now told you about Marine Max Deweese last month when he was hospitalized with COVID-19. WDAF’s Sherae Honeycutt has an update.

