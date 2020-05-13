Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 13, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – There’s still time to submit your bank account information in order to get your $1,200 stimulus payment faster, but that window is quickly closing.

This April 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald J. Trump’s name printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the new coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the federal government over its denial of federal coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Other stories in today’s show:

ANTIBODY TESTS: By now you’ve probably heard of COVID-19 antibody testing, but what can a test tell you? WRIC’s Kerri O’Brien went inside a lab offering the tests right now to learn more.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Casinos in Oklahoma are starting to open for business this week. KFOR’s Chase Horn went inside one casino to see what safety measures are in place.

RESTAURANT IN HOT WATER: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis suspended a Castle Rock restaurant’s license indefinitely after a viral video showed it packed with people on Sunday, defying public health orders. KDVR’s Kristin Haubrich reports.

DELIVERY ON ZOOM: Roxanne McCabe was 38 weeks pregnant when her husband, Milo McCabe, tested positive for COVID-19. His condition rapidly declined and he was hospitalized. Fortunately, Milo’s condition began to improve with treatment. But it didn’t happen soon enough. Roxanne went into labor and he wasn’t able to be there in-person since he might still be contagious. Milo was able to watch the healthy birth of his daughter, Emberly, via video chat on April 20. KTLA’s Christina Pascucci joins the conversation.

