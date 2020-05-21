Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 21, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, a major concern for people is how the virus spreads. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to learn more about COVID-19, it is believed to spread mainly from person to person and not through other ways, like touching surfaces.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

OPRAH’S GIFTS: Oprah Winfrey is giving grants to the cities she’s called home through her $12 million coronavirus relief fund. She announced Wednesday that her Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation will donate money to organizations dedicated to helping underserved communities in Chicago; Baltimore; Nashville, Tennessee; Milwaukee; and Kosciusko, Mississippi, where she was born. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BABY FATHER DATE: The birth of a baby is always a memorable experience. Add a pandemic and it’s more challenging. And with a required hospitalization for the mom, Bob Conlin and Shona Moeller had to get pretty creative to stick together in an incredibly frightening time. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

VETERAN RECOVERS: Sixty-one-year-old Brion Jefferson’s first realized he had COVID-19 symptoms when his wife touched him. The eight-year United States Army veteran wasted no time and got to the hospital. Eighteen days later, he woke up on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.  KDVR’s Dan Daru reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

AXE THROWING: What started as a simple idea has now become the Quarantine Axe Throwing League, with competitors all over the world. WKRG’s Robby Baker reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Hancock County records first COVID-19 case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hancock County records first COVID-19 case"

Drug overdoses in Memphis spike during virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug overdoses in Memphis spike during virus outbreak"

Dept. of Health and Human Services addressing money sent to closed hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dept. of Health and Human Services addressing money sent to closed hospital"

Safe Space among nonprofits feeling pinch during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Space among nonprofits feeling pinch during COVID-19 pandemic"

ETSU Tennessee Poll shows support for Republican candidates, split on mail voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETSU Tennessee Poll shows support for Republican candidates, split on mail voting"

Sumner County staff, juveniles test negative for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sumner County staff, juveniles test negative for COVID-19"

Knox County Health Dept. talks about weekend testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. talks about weekend testing"

Second Lady Karen Pence brings mental health message to Smokies visit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Lady Karen Pence brings mental health message to Smokies visit"

Home births on the rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home births on the rise"

Thistle Farms reopens after continuing mission during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thistle Farms reopens after continuing mission during pandemic"

Nurse dies after helping COVID-19 patients in New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse dies after helping COVID-19 patients in New York"

Graceland to begin tours again this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graceland to begin tours again this week"

Tennessee driver service centers reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee driver service centers reopen"

Gatlinburg's Skybridge aims to reopen by May 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gatlinburg's Skybridge aims to reopen by May 22"

First Blount Memorial convalescent plasma recipient recovering

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Blount Memorial convalescent plasma recipient recovering"

Blessings in a bag

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blessings in a bag"

12 residents of nursing home dead after outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "12 residents of nursing home dead after outbreak"

Thunderbirds salute workers in California flyover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thunderbirds salute workers in California flyover"

House Dems pass new $3T virus relief bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Dems pass new $3T virus relief bill"

TVA campgrounds reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "TVA campgrounds reopen"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter