Breaking News
University of Tennessee reopening all campuses for fall semester

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 6, 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Vice President Mike Pence says the White House coronavirus task force could wind down its work by early June.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

POSSIBLE VACCINE: The announcement from Pfizer Tuesday of clinical trial for a potential coronavirus vaccine has been greeted with excitement and hope that it is a light at the end of the tunnel. WOOD’s Casey Jones joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

NECK DETECTORS: Around the clock monitoring – not by doctors and nurses – but sensors. No visit required. Local researchers are bringing engineering precision to the frontlines and the data may help bring a better understanding of COVID-19. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

MEAT SHORTAGES: Butcher shops have seen an increase in business, but with meat production slowdowns, it has made things challenging. KSNW’s Hunter Funk reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

SISTERS ON THE FRONT LINES: East Tennessee sisters Hannah and Lily Vail are among the unsung heroes in the COVID-19 crisis. They may not have years of experience to help arm them in the fight against the lethal virus, but they’re not letting it scare them away from what they see as their calling in life. WATE’s Lori Tucker reports.

East Tennessee sisters Hannah and Lily Vail are among the unsung heroes in the COVID-19 crisis. (Courtesy photo)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak"

Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant"

New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee"

Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area"

What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers"

Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow"

Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade"

Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage"

Nashville doctor: This is the new normal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville doctor: This is the new normal"

Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic"

Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic"

Protective barriers placed in CAC buses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protective barriers placed in CAC buses"

State to distribute 5 million cloth masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "State to distribute 5 million cloth masks"

COVID-19's toll on mental health

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19's toll on mental health"

Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19"

Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state"

Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville"

Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state"

Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter