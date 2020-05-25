Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 27 active Knox County cases, 342 total

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – Memorial Day

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – On this Memorial Day, we take a break from the doom and gloom of the coronavirus pandemic. We take a look at the stories from across the nation that will put a smile on your face.

Stories in today’s show:

ROAD TO RECOVERY: Retired Navy Commander Ken Karr is back walking again, and his wife Elizabeth is calling it a miracle. WKRG’s Daniel Smithson reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BEST BAKER?: Bread. It’s not just for butter any more. And now, maybe the best thing since sliced bread is coming soon out of the oven at Bellegarde Bakery, open for curbside pickup. WGNO’s Bill Wood joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

GIRLS ON THE RUN: We cannot run from COVID-19, but we can try to escape the negative emotions it brings. Girls on the Run inspires young runners every day, and in the pandemic, the organization set a new goal, to be “here for her” in a whole new way. WGN’s Dina Bair reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

