Newsfeed Now: First approved coronavirus vaccine administered in the UK; siblings reunited following 54-year search

LONDON (AP) — U.K. health authorities began rolling out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval.

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — After more than a month in an Austin ICU fighting COVID-19, Patricia Perez, who had worked alongside a fellow poll worker with COVID-19, passed away.

SAGUACHE, Colo. — As the coronavirus continues to spread across the nation, the strain felt in hospitals does not just come from bed capacity issues, but also staff shortages. One high school student hopes to join the fight, following a personal experience.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For years, Debra Davis waited and waited for this day to happen. She was adopted when she was little and always longed to meet just one family member. What she never expected, though, was to meet seven of them.

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles “Chuck” Yeager, the World War II fighter pilot ace and quintessential test pilot who showed he had the “right stuff” when in 1947 he became the first person to fly faster than sound, has died. He was 97.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The year 2020 hasn’t been the best year for a lot of people. In fact, some say it’s the worst year ever, but one Kansas City man has decided to make an art display in hopes of ‘wiping away’ some of the bad times.

