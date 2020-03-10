Newsfeed Now for March 10: Coronavirus concerns; Nashville’s long road to recovery

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- UPDATE (3:18 p.m.): Pensacola Public Information Officer Mike Wood said three officers were working in an evidence room when one officer became lightheaded. He said the officers may have been exposed to fentanyl.

All three officers were taken to the hospital, and the lobby of Pensacola Police Headquarters has been reopened. Wood said he believes all three officers are going to be OK.