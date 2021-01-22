Newsfeed Now: Biden administration asks Congress to pass COVID-19 relief bill; Texas group prepares Biden lawsuits

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden says his biggest priority is bringing relief to millions of Americans. His administration is asking Congress to pass another massive COVID relief package.

The Texas Public Policy Foundation says it has a number of federal lawsuits ready to go in the coming weeks, all centered on federal overreach.

A Florida sheriff’s deputy has been arrested after sending threatening messages saying he was going to kill federal agents, as the riot was happening on Capitol Hill.

A parent tells Fox 2 that a student showed up to school wearing a Confederate flag mask and was allowed to continue through his school day. It was only after students started texting their parents, and parents started calling the school, that administrators started looking into it.

A video posted on social media shows the white male student wearing the mask inside a classroom.

