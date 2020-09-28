Newsfeed Now: California wildfires; South Park visits Denver

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Power will be shut off for 65,000 Northern California electric customers in 16 counties to prevent the spread of wildfires that have engulfed areas of the state, officials said Sunday.

Other stories in today’s show:

FROM SERVICE TO SOCIAL MEDIA: If you’ve been on TikTok, you may have come across a video from the Emporia Police Department.

TRUMP TAXES: The bombshell revelations that President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for office and paid no income taxes at all in many others threaten to undercut a pillar of his appeal among blue-collar voters and provide a new opening for his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, on the eve of the first presidential debate.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing at the White House September 27, 2020, in Washington, DC. – US President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he won the election, The New York Times reported September 27, 2020, citing tax return data extending more than 20 years. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

SOUTH PARK FANS: The Denver Broncos played in front of less than 5,000 fans during Sunday’s game at Empower Field at Mile High. One group of “fans” in the stands during the game against the Buccaneers were cutouts of characters from the hit show, South Park.

Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform as two fans sit among cardboard characters from the show South Park during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

