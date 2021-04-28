Newsfeed Now: CDC says fully vaccinated people can be outside without masks; Massive bee attack kills 70-year-old man

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

President Joe Biden will give his first address to a joint session of congress tonight–where he plans to outline his next major legislative priority–a trillion-dollar package focused on childcare and education.

The CDC says fully vaccinated Americans can go without masks outdoors except in crowded settings, President Joe Biden on Tuesday echoed that message.

At state capitols across the country, lawmakers are advancing legislation to ban COVID-19 vaccine requirements for businesses and schools.

The video of a Colorado police officer wrestling a 73-year-old woman to the ground and arresting her has city leaders demanding answers.

Loved ones are mourning the loss of a 29-year-old woman, killed over the weekend when a man fell from a California parking structure and landed on her.

A 70-year-old Texas man was attacked and killed by a swarm of bees.

A beachgoer made a shocking discovery in south Florida, that person stumbled across 65 pounds of cocaine that washed ashore.

A 5-year-old leukemia patient uses his ‘wish’ to help other kids in the hospital.

