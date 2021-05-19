Newsfeed Now: DA says deputies were ‘justified’ in shooting Andrew Brown Jr.; Senate debates paid leave policy

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- The Pasquotank County District Attorney said the law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr. last month was “justified” as he shared the results of an independent investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday.

See the full story on the WAVY TV 10

New York Attorney General Letitia James is conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business empire, expanding what had previously been a civil probe.

See the full story on PIX 11

A cell phone video shot by an eyewitness shows the intensity of a road rage incident in Tennessee where a man is shown punching a driver.

See the full story on WKRN News 2

Paid leave continues to take center stage on Capitol Hill. The U.S. remains the only developed country in the world to not guarantee the benefits. On Tuesday, a Senate committee debated what a federal policy should look like.

See the full story in video player above

A Kansas man said he was temporarily paralyzed after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19m vaccine.

See the full story on FOX 4KC

Residents in a Tennessee town say a bitcoin mining center next to a power substation has seriously impacted their quality of life.

See the full story on News Channel 11