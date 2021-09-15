Newsfeed Now: GOP senators ramp up criticism of Biden administration over Afghanistan withdrawal; Apple reveals latest iPhone updates

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Republicans are ramping up their criticism of the Biden administration over its handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. For more on this story watch the video above.

Across the U.S. there’s a surge of expectant moms testing positive for COVID-19. Health officials urge moms to be vaccinated, but not all are willing to roll up their sleeves.

See the full story on NewsNation

A daring Labor Day rescue was caught on camera. A Kansas fire department saved several people, including a little girl when an early morning fire set an apartment complex ablaze.

See the full story on NewsNation

It’s a case of seller beware in a hot real estate market. A California realtor made about a quarter of a million dollars on a single transaction. But the big payday led to some controversy.

See the full story on News Channel 8

Apple revealed details on its latest iPhone, Apple Watch and iPads at its virtual event called California Streaming. Here’s what you need to know about the biggest announcements.

See the full story on KTLA News 5

An Ohio woman battling sickle cell disease said music therapy helped change her life by helping her cope with the near-constant pain she experiences from the disease.

See the full story on Fox 8 News