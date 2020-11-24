Newsfeed Now: GSA authorizes start of transition process; New tech for organ donation could save thousands

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The General Services Administration has ascertained that President-elect Joe Biden is the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election. President Donald Trump, who had refused to concede the election, said Monday that he is directing his team to cooperate on the transition but is vowing to keep up the fight.

The move clears the way for the start of the transition from Trump’s administration and allows Biden to coordinate with federal agencies on plans for taking over on Jan. 20.

Other stories in today’s show:

HEALTH DIRECTOR STEPS DOWN AFTER THREATS MADE TO FAMILY: The St. Francois County Health Director, Amber Elliott, stepped down from her job because of all the flack from residents over measures she was taking to curb the Coronavirus pandemic.

NEW APPROACH FOR ORGAN TRANSPLANT: For years the world of organ donation has followed the same plan: Keep organs cold while transporting them to those who are desperately waiting for them on tight deadlines.

More recently, new technology using machines called warm perfusion devices are being tested at locations including the Yale New Haven Transplantation Center. Instead of cold storage, a warm solution, like blood, is kept circulating through the organs after removal.

“COLD-STUNNED” TURTLE TRANSPORT: After a long journey on a private jet, 22 sea turtles made their arrival at Gulf World Marine Institute, all the way from Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts.

FISHING ALL 50: A pair of best friends from Virginia are traveling the country fishing for each state’s official fish.

