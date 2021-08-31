Newsfeed Now: Last US troops leave Afghanistan; Man rescues 60 cows from floodwaters after Hurricane Ida

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The last U.S. troops left Afghanistan Monday, with Americans and Afghan allies still left behind. The State Department promises to bring them home, but Republicans on Capitol Hill are calling for Congress to step in.

Plaquemines Parish in Louisiana is known for its agriculture and ranching but before Hurricane Ida many of the ranchers heeded the warning and left town. They couldn’t take their cattle with them, but luckily no one was left behind because one man and his friends, stepped up to rescue 60 cows.

A hotel chain in Austin, Texas opened its doors, free of charge to Hurricane Ida evacuees from Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

A dress code is the talk of a Texas school district, causing an uproar over whether or not boys should be allowed to wear earrings. One family said their son was asked to remove his stud earrings.

Now petitions are in circulation, each addressing both sides of the argument.

If you have an iPhone you probably want a pair of AirPods, but if you have an Andriod there isn’t one clear choice. One brand has a feature that helps users focus and relax.

