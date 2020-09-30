Newsfeed Now: Presidential debate recap; DNA test reunites brothers

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – fter months of anticipation, the first debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, is in the books. And as you might imagine, there was no shortage of memorable moments or aggressive interruptions.

Other stories in today’s show:

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Strong winds fanned flames in the already scorched California, destroying homes and prompting overnight evacuation orders.

MAC DAVIS PASSES AWAY: Mac Davis, the singer-songwriter behind some of country music’s most iconic hits, died Tuesday in Nashville after undergoing heart surgery.

NFL & COVID-19: The Tennessee Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers scheduled for Sunday has been postponed after four Titans players and five staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

MEETING FOR THE FIRST TIME: After spending his whole life wondering what family he had left, an Alabama man has finally reconnected with his long-lost brother.

