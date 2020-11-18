Newsfeed Now: Senator faces criticism for ballot discussion; Armless swimmer trains for Paralympics

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Sen. Lindsey Graham led a committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday amid growing criticism of a conversation he had with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The Republican secretary of state said the Republican senator from South Carolina called him and asked if Raffensperger had the power to reject ballots that Raffensperger said were cast legally.



Other stories in today’s show:

NURSE’S TWEET GOES VIRAL: A South Dakota emergency room nurse says the patients “that stick out are those who still don’t believe the virus is real.”

Jodi Doering wrote in a tweet thread that she sees sick patients who deny the existence of the virus – even while on their deathbed.



OFFICER INJURED AFTER SAVING HIS KIDS FROM FIRE: An Oklahoma officer is in the hospital after running into his own burning home while on duty to save his sleeping children.



MAN CHARGED WITH GRAND THEFT AFTER STRAPPING UTILITY POLE TO ROOF OF CAR: Florida authorities have charged a man with grand theft after troopers say he loaded a downed utility pole onto the roof of his car and drove along the highway to a recycling facility.



ARMLESS SWIMMER TRAINS FOR TOKYO PARALYMPICS: Abbas Karimi is training to compete at the Tokyo Paralympics.



