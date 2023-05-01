HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – Seven bodies have been found during the search for two missing teenagers in eastern Oklahoma, authorities have confirmed.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday for 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, who were last seen Monday morning at 1:22 a.m. in Henryetta, roughly 90 miles east of Oklahoma City.

According to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, Webster was supposed to return home by 5 p.m. Sunday after spending the weekend with a friend but didn’t show up.

Webster was reported to be staying with Holly McFadden, her daughter, and Jesse McFadden.

It was thought the group went to a ranch in McAlester, but the sheriff’s office says that didn’t happen. Investigators also say at some point, Brittany Brewer was picked up Saturday night by the group.

Monday evening, authorities confirmed to KJRH and KTUL that a search warrant was executed at a property in Henryetta.

There, authorities reportedly found the bodies of Webster, Brewer, Jesse McFadden, and four other individuals who have not yet been identified.

Nexstar’s KFOR is working to gather additional information.