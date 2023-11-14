(KTLA) – “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order?”
Arby’s, in partnership with Paramount+, is bringing the iconic meal from the 1997 “Good Burger” movie to life. The “Good Burger 2 Meal” consists of Arby’s Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, a strawberry shake and fries.
“Many of our guests have such fond memories of watching GOOD BURGER when they were younger, and in many ways, Arby’s evokes a similar sense of nostalgia as a place they grew up going to with family and friends,” Ellen Rose, Arby’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.
The meal, which costs $12.99, is currently available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time.
Fans of Arby’s and “Good Burger” can also find exclusive merch on the Arby’s Shop website. The collection includes a gray crewneck sweatshirt and a black t-shirt complete with “unique designs that capture the spirit of the collaboration,” a news release said.
“Good Burger 2,” a sequel to the film spun from the Nickelodeon comedy series “All That,” will premiere on Paramount+ on Nov. 22.