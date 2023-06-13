DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time ever, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions. As the team raised the Larry O’Brien trophy up high, they were also awarded new hats. But those hats make them look more like “champians” than “champions.”

Multiple retailers across the state opened their doors early to fans looking to grab some merch to show off their Nuggets pride. One coveted item is the champions hat that the team wore right after they won.

However, there seems to be a difference between the one worn by the team and the one being sold on the NBA’s website.

Some fans have noticed that the hats given to the team don’t do a very good job of differentiating the “o” and the “a,” with the cursive font making it look as though the team was crowned “champians.”

Denver Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke, center right, hugs head coach Michael Malone after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

On NBA’s website, that issue seems to be fixed with a different cursive font. On the hats sold to fans, it clearly shows an “o” for “champions.”

The top photo is the champion hats that were given to the Denver Nuggets and are also being sold at Dick’s. The bottom photo is a hat being sold on the NBA’s website. Is it misspelled? (Credit: KDVR and NBA)

KDVR on Tuesday was at Dick’s Sporting Goods, where the confusing font was being sold. Dick’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

What do you think? Are the hats misspelled, or is the font just hard to read?

For more places to purchase champion’s gear, you can head to:

Dick’s Sporting Goods, which was extending its store hours Monday and Tuesday so fans could get their merch. Fans will also be able to order online and pick up in-store to avoid the long lines.

NBA store

Fanatics

Lids

Altitude Authentics

This is the first time in the team’s history — which dates back to the founding of the American Basketball Association in 1967, then their move to the NBA nine years later — that the Nuggets have hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy.