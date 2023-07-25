(The Hill) — Commander, the Bidens’ German Shepherd, has reportedly been involved in several aggressive incidents that injured Secret Service officers — with emails obtained by a conservative legal activist group describing encounters similar to those that got another Biden dog booted from the White House.

The emails released Tuesday by Judicial Watch, which it said followed a Freedom of Information Act request lawsuit, detail 10 alleged attacks by Biden’s nearly 2-year-old dog, from October 2022 through last January.

Commander was involved in a biting incident last November, according to the emails, which left an officer with injuries on both the upper right arm and the thigh. The officer “had to use a steel cart to [shield]” themself “from another attack.” The officer, the email says, was “in a considerable amount of pain.”

Other communication includes an officer warning that the dog had been “exhibiting extremely aggressive behavior.”

“Today, while posted, he came charging at me. The First Lady couldn’t regain control of [Commander] and he continued to circle me,” the email said.

“I believe it’s only a matter of time before an agent/officer is attacked or bit,” the note said.

In another November message, an officer wrote in a memorandum that as they were walking towards a post assignment, “I noticed Commander and the First Lady” in the Kennedy Garden.

“As I continued walking, I saw Commander exit the Kennedy Garden and sprint towards me. I immediately stopped and put my hands up. Commander then bit me on my left thigh and then ran back towards the First Lady.”

“I am currently experiencing bruising, tenderness, and pain in the bite area,” the officer said.

Other emails recall a series of more minor biting incidents involving the dog.

A White House spokesman didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment.

In 2021, Major, another German Shepherd belonging to President Biden, was removed from the White House and relocated to the family’s home in Delaware following several reported aggressive episodes.

Major’s removal came after a “biting incident” with a security team member at the White House, as well as another instance when the animal “charged” at staff and security employees, CNN reported at the time.

Commander arrived at the White House in 2021. The presidential pup and Willow, Jill Biden’s cat, are frequently featured at events at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Last year, the Bidens’ holiday décor at the White House included miniature smiling statues of Commander and Willow to greet visitors entering the East Wing.