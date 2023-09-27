(WJW) – Bindi Irwin, Australian conservationist and television personality, is embracing “a second chance at life” after undergoing treatment for endometriosis earlier this year.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Irwin, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin, who was known as “The Crocodile Hunter,” opened up about her battle with the painful condition, revealing that she had experienced progressively worsening symptoms for 10 years before finally receiving a proper diagnosis.

Describing the pain as a “stabbing feeling” and “really scary,” Irwin said that she had 37 lesions and a chocolate cyst removed during her surgery. The 25-year-old expressed her gratitude for the treatment, stating that her life has completely transformed since the procedure.

“And now on the other side of surgery, I mean, I’m going for daily zoo walks with my family. I’m able to go to our management meetings and check up on our animals and do the filming work that I love and play with my daughter,” she said. “And it is just so wonderful. I feel like I see the world in a new way now. I’m able to actually do things again.”

“It does feel like a second chance at life” she added.

Endometriosis is a medical condition characterized by the growth of cells similar to the uterine lining outside the uterus, as per the Mayo Clinic. It causes severe pain and can also impact fertility. Chocolate cysts, also known as endometriomas, are cystic lesions filled with dark brown endometrial fluid found in the ovaries, indicating a more severe stage of endometriosis, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Irwin acknowledged the toll it took on her to hide her pain – which she described as “out of this world” – and be present for her family.

She said the condition even affected her relationship with her husband, Chandler Powell. She expressed relief at feeling as though she has a “new husband” now that the pain is behind her. Irwin and Powell share a 2-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior.

Irwin’s father, Steve Irwin, died in 2006 when a stingray barb pierced his heart.