(NewsNation) — Sania Khan, 29, was found dead in her Chicago apartment on July 18. Police believe her ex-husband, Raheel Ahmed, killed her in a murder-suicide.

Khan was found shot to death after divorcing her husband of less than a year. Ahmed was also found dead beside her with a gun in his hand and a suicide note nearby.

It was widely known that Kahn was going through a divorce with Ahmed because she typically posted updates about her troubles on TikTok.

Gabriella Bordó, one of Khan’s good friends, was traveling to Chicago to bring her back home to Tennessee. Bordo told NewsNation she wished she’d seen the warning signs earlier.

“I had a feeling, but I don’t think I seriously ever suspected anything because I did not have the misfortune, or fortune, of meeting him in person. Only met him through FaceTime. I didn’t understand. I didn’t know,” Bordó said.

One of the messages that Khan posted on TikTok included the following caption: “Going through a divorce as a South Asian woman feels like you failed at life. Sometimes the way the community labels you, the lack of emotional support you receive, and the pressure to stay with someone because what will people say? It is isolating.”

Bordó said: “It is a shame, and I think it’s despicable and just completely crazy that it’s even expected of these women, especially in their circumstances.

“I still cannot believe that it was my friend,” she said. “She was so bold, and honest, and open about what she was doing, and ready to leave. It’s just absolutely absurd. I can’t imagine other women who are not as fiery and fighting as she is” going through the same experience.”