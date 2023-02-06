(NEXSTAR) – Some Discover card customers reported having their cards declined Monday, a problem the company attributed to “technical issues.”

The issues lasted for several hours, with customers first reporting problems with their Discover cards, website, and customer service line around 1 p.m. CT, according to Downdetector.

While responding to a customer on Twitter, a Discover spokesperson reported the company was “experiencing sporadic technical difficulties.” In a separate thread, a Discover spokesperson said the “technical difficulties” were “impacting a variety of functions.”

In a statement to Nexstar around 4:30 p.m. CT, a spokesperson said, “We are aware of the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Shortly before 6 p.m. CT, Discover confirmed the issue had been resolved, telling Nexstar “operations are returning to normal” and cardmembers should again be able to use their cards.

Downdetector users were also reporting problems with Visa, Mastercard, Chase Bank, and online payment platform Square on Monday.

Square posted an announcement on its website noting the company is investigating “an ongoing disruption in payment acceptance,” Nexstar KRON reports. It appears that the service disruption is only impacting payment acceptance.

In an update posted at 5:45 p.m. CT, Square said it was “continuing to see reports of declines when using Discover” despite “seeing less elevated level of declines with most card carriers.”