(KTLA) – Legendary performer Elton John has joined one of the most illustrious and exclusive clubs in all of entertainment after winning an Emmy for his live special at Dodger Stadium.

During Monday night’s awards show, the singer-songwriter won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special for “Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.”

By winning the Emmy, Elton John, 76, becomes a member of an esteemed club that few in the entertainment world can even dream of joining.

Elton John performs at Dodger Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

He’s now won an all four of the major American art awards, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award — aka, the EGOT. He’s only the 19th person to achieve EGOT status among competitive awards. He also joins as the club’s second-oldest member.

He was not in attendance to accept the award due to a recent knee operation, he said in a post on Instagram, but he said he was on “cloud nine” to receive the honor.

“Thank you to all the fans, friends, and collaborators who have supported me throughout the years,” his post reads. “Honoured to have joined the hallowed ranks of EGOT winners, here’s to the joy of music and the magic it brings to our lives!”

He also thanked his tour band, the show’s multiple special guests, the production team and the entire crew that made his final tour possible.

“Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” was a live event that took place in November 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The concert was broadcast to homes across the world through Disney+. It marked the legendary musician’s official farewell to live performances as the last stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The English piano wizard’s 1975 concert at Dodger Stadium, at the peak of his fame, is considered by many to be among the greatest rock performances of all time.