(KTLA) — A suspect in a Los Angeles follow-home robbery was arrested after he went to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The robbery happened at about 2:11 a.m. Sunday in downtown, where five people attacked a man as he returned to an apartment complex from a restaurant in Hollywood, California, said in a press release.

During the attack, gunfire was exchanged, “resulting in the victim sustaining multiple gunshot wounds” before the suspects fled in a white sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, but one of the attackers also sought medical treatment for a gunshot wound Sunday at a hospital, where he was arrested, police said.

That suspect, Justin Alphonso Sanchez, was charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday, and he remains in custody without bail, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department provided these photos of the suspects in a May 15, 2022, follow-home robbery and the vehicle they are believed to have used.

As of Wednesday, he was being held at the Inmate Reception Center in Chinatown, according to jail records.

Police were still searching for the other four robbers and their car, and they were considered armed and dangerous.