(KTLA) — Fourth of July cookouts will be more affordable this year compared to 2022, according to a new report from the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Families are expected to pay $67.73 to host a cookout on Independence Day, a 3% decrease from last year but still 14% higher than prices from two years ago.

“The slight downward direction in the cost of a cookout doesn’t counter the dramatic increases we’ve seen over the past few years,” AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan said in a statement. “Families are still feeling the pinch of high inflation along with other factors keeping prices high.”

Cookout staples such as hamburger buns, homemade potato salad and ground beef have increased in price this year, while chicken breasts, lemonade and chocolate cookies saw a price decrease, according to the report.

Prices for food items like beef and potatoes have increased mainly due to poor weather and drought conditions.

While the cost of a summer cookout has decreased this year, it’s still the second highest on record, following last year’s record-setting figure of $69.68 for a party of 10.

The Fourth of July cookout survey is based on volunteer shoppers who checked prices at 240 stores in every state and Puerto Rico in early June.