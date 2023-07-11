(NEXSTAR) — Do you have some flexible travel time in 2023 and early 2024? Frontier Airlines’ GoWild! Fall and Winter pass could be an option for you — and it’s currently on limited sale for $299.

What is Frontier Airlines GoWild! Pass?

GoWild! passes work like this:

Passengers can book an unlimited number of flights on Frontier’s domestic and international routes

Pass holders can confirm bookings the day before domestic flight departures and starting 10 days before international flight departures

The Fall & Winter Pass (typically priced at $999 per year) is currently on sale at a $299 annual rate. The Fall & Winter Pass can be used for travel from Sept. 2, 2023 through Feb. 29, 2024

A Summer Pass is also available for a limited-time $999 annual price and can be used for travel now through Sept. 30, 2023. As you'll notice, much of this pass' travel time has already passed, as its window opened back in April

An annual pass is also available for travel between now and May 2, 2024. The limited-time annual cost is $1,999

As explained by Frontier, when guests book each flight, they’ll pay $0.01 in airfare plus taxes, fees and charges at the time of booking. Additional options, like baggage and seat choices, will also cost extra.

Who’s the GoWild! Pass good for?

While Frontier’s passes offer a hefty deal, it’s important to remember they may not be right for every traveler — especially people who like to plan travel in advance or who need specific flights to specific places.

Wall Street Journal columnist Dawn Gilbertson recently put her annual pass to the test, “playing nine days of Frontier flight roulette in late June,” Gilbertson wrote. She said she ended up paying around $96 per flight for seven flights — but explains the overall process was far from convenient. It ultimately took Gilbertson three flights in one day just to get back home.

Are there limits?

Yes.

Flights and seats are subject to availability. Last seat availability is not guaranteed, Frontier says

There are blackout periods when the passes can’t be used for bookings. The blackout periods for 2023 are August 31; Sept. 1 and 4; Oct. 5, 6 and 9; Nov. 18, 22, and 24-27; Dec. 16, 17, 22-24, and 26-31. Blackout periods for 2024 travel are Jan. 1 and 15; Feb. 15, 16 and 19; March 3, 10, 15-17, 22-24, and 29-31; and April 5-7, 12-14. May blackout dates are TBD

Pass flights are not eligible to earn miles or status

Potential customers are advised to read full details before purchasing passes

Are there any other flight subscription passes?

Flight passes aren’t new to the airfare industry. Currently, Alaska Airlines offers its own regional subscription pass for travel within California and between California and three other states (Arizona, Nevada and Utah). The Alaska Flight Pass ranges in price from $49 to $189 per month (billed annually) and allows travelers up to two round-trip flights every month, depending on their subscription tier.