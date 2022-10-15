TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The fee for Disney Genie+ service, which allows park-goers to skip lines at attractions has changed.

As of Tuesday, according to the Walt Disney World website, the price of the service will now vary by date. Guests will be directed from the website to the My Disney Experience app to learn “today’s pricing” for the service.

“Prices vary by date,” the website says.

Guests were able to purchase Disney Genie+ for a flat fee of $15 at Walt Disney World as of October 2021.

In June, Disney World stopped the advanced sale of the service prior to a guest’s park visit.

In a blog post, Disney said it expects that guests who purchase Disney Genie+ will be able to enter 2-3 attractions or experiences using the “Lightning Lane” entrance when the first selection is made first thing in the day.

The gambling website time2play recently released a study based on data from 1,927 “self-described Disney World enthusiasts” about the rising park costs. According to the study, 92.6% believe the cost of a Disney World vacation is out of reach for an average family.

Meanwhile, 68.3% of people said increases made it feel like the theme park has lost all its magic.

Disney enthusiasts polled by time2play also said by a large majority (66.9%) that they felt they wouldn’t get a true Disney World experience if they didn’t pay for upgrades like the Genie+ service. Genie service doesn’t come complete with all Lightning Lanes, however. Guests must purchase even more lanes within the Genie app for full lane skipping.