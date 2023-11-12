(The Hill) – The House may consider a resolution this week that aims to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after a push by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to do so, according to the chamber’s schedule of measures it plans to consider.

The Mayorkas impeachment resolution was listed under measures the chamber “may” consider. The House will meet starting Monday this week, where it also needs to pass a measure that will fund the government past Friday.

Greene moved to force a vote on the matter last week, which accuses Mayorkas of “willful admittance of border crossers” and says he has a duty to protect the U.S. from an “invasion.”

The Georgia lawmaker also accuses the Biden administration Cabinet secretary of violating the Secure Fence Act, a 2006 law that demands perfection at the border by declaring the border operationally secure only if no people or contraband improperly enter the county.

The privileged resolution requires swift action by the chamber.

Greene’s effort to impeach Mayorkas revives an issue that had largely fallen by the wayside with House Republicans divided on its impeachment authority.

Mayorkas has pushed back against claims he has violated the law — claims even GOP lawmakers worry would set an impossible standard.

“The Secure Fence Act, specifically the statute, defines operational control as not having one individual cross the border illegally. Under that statutory definition, no administration has achieved operational control,” Mayorkas said when appearing before lawmakers in July.