CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA/WGN-TV) — Illinois basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. is suspended from all team activities after the senior All-American candidate was charged with rape in Kansas.

The alleged incident occurred back in September when Shannon Jr. was visiting Lawrence, Kansas, for an Illinois-Kansas football game.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Wednesday by the Douglas County, Kansas District Attorney. Shannon Jr. turned himself into authorities Thursday. Shannon Jr. posted $50,000 bail in Kansas and returned to Champaign, per a release from the school.

Shannon Jr. denies the allegation, with his attorney releasing a statement Friday.

Chicago-area attorney Mark P. Sutter said in a statement, in part: “Since September, when these allegations surfaced, Terrence has cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation, declaring his innocence from the beginning… he intends to take his case to trial.”

(Courtesy of WCIA)

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement that while the University and DIA have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct, DIA policy also “affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations. We will rely on that policy and our prior experiences to manage this situation appropriately for the University and the involved parties.”

According to the school, Shannon Jr. was not in Lawrence on official University business, nor was he a member of the University’s travel party for football. DIA and Urbana campus officials have been aware of a Lawrence police investigation into Shannon since late September but, until Wednesday, had yet to receive actionable information. Shannon’s arrest triggers the DIA student-athlete misconduct policy. Under that policy, Shannon has been immediately suspended from all team activities. Any change to Shannon’s status will be communicated in a timely manner, University officials say.

Shannon Jr.’s absence from the team is a blow for the Illinois Fighting Illini, as the guard is currently averaging over 21 points per game. Deadspin also reports Shannon Jr. averages 4.5 rebounds and 33 minutes.

Illinois is scheduled to face Fairleigh Dickinson Friday night at State Farm Center.