(NEXSTAR) – Singer and actress Irene Cara, perhaps best known for the hit songs “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” has died at the age of 63, her publicist confirmed.

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” wrote Judith A. Moose, the president of the JM Media Group, in a statement posted to Cara’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available.”