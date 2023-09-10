TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Jacksonville family is mourning after discovering twins suffocated in a toy chest on Aug. 25.

The mom, Sadie Myers, wrote in a Facebook post that her four-year-old twins, Aurora and Kellan Starr, went to play in the middle of the night and apparently fell asleep inside their toy chest.

Myers said that at some point while the twins were asleep, one of them must have moved or kicked the lid closed.

The old wooden cedar toy chest is airtight when shut, and soundproof, she said. Myers wrote that the twins slowly lost oxygen as their arms were wrapped around each other, snuggling.

After Myers and her husband Don Starr, and their two older boys woke up, they checked the twins’ room and immediately panicked.

After searching the home and up the street, one of the boys found the twins in the toy chest.

“Mommy I found them! They are so silly just sleeping in the toy box”, he had said.

Upon discovering them, Myers wrote that she knew immediately that something wasn’t right.

“I also quickly realized it was already too late… It makes no sense to me and never will…,” she added. “I hope if you have a toy box like this that you destroy it immediately!!!”

According to NBC affiliate WTLV, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident and interviewed everyone in the home.

Officials said the kids did not show any sign of trauma.

“They changed us all for the better and brought sooo much light and love into our lives, every second with those twins was full of laughter, silliness, dancing, silly questions and funny faces, games and jokes, happiness and LoVE!!!,” Myers wrote. “We will cherish those memories and ALWAYS celebrate the twins and we will carry their memory with us in all we do…”

As of this report, no charges have been filed.