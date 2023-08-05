(KTLA) — Jamie Foxx has apologized for a cryptic Instagram post referring to “Jesus” and “fake friends” that some found to be antisemitic.

The actor, who recently recovered from a health scare, posted a black screen on his Instagram feed with the words “They killed this dude name [sic] Jesus…what do you think they’ll do to you???!” with the hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove.

In Foxx’s apology post on Saturday morning, he clarified that he was “betrayed by a fake friend” and that the fake friend was the “they” he was referring to in the post.

“I only have love and in my heart for everyone,” Foxx said on Instagram. “I love and support the Jewish community…My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended.”

Actor Jennifer Aniston received some backlash for liking the post. She also took to Instagram to clarify that she “did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident” and that she doesn’t “support any form of antisemitism.”

“This really makes me sick,” Aniston said on her Instagram story. “I truly don’t tolerate hate of any kind. Period.”

Many in the comments section of Foxx’s post accepted the actor’s apology, with some pointing out that the “they” Foxx was referring to could mean any group of people.

“I am Jewish, and I thought it was one helluva [sic] leap to call it Antisemitic,” fellow actor and comedian David Krumholtz commented. “I knew exactly what you meant. Everybody needs to chill.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there were 237 incidents of hate targeting the Jewish community in Los Angeles in 2022, a 30 percent increase from the year before.

Foxx stars alongside Will Ferrell in “Strays,” which hits theaters on August 18.