(The Hill) – Kevin Spacey says there are job opportunities waiting for him “the moment” that he’s cleared of sexual misconduct charges in London.

“I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges,” the former “House of Cards” actor told the German newspaper Die Zeit in an interview published Wednesday.

“The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward,” Spacey said.

“It’s a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be canceled.”

The 63-year-old Academy Award winner was charged criminally last year by English prosecutors with sexually assaulting three men in separate incidents in 2005, 2008, and 2013. Additional charges against Spacey were added in January.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and the trial is reportedly expected to begin later this month.

He again denied the accusations against him in his interview with Die Zeit, saying, “The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart.”

“That’s what happened in the Rapp trial, and that’s what will happen in this case,” Spacey said, referencing the 2022 verdict in a civil trial brought against him by actor Anthony Rapp. A New York jury found that Spacey didn’t sexually abuse then-14-year-old Rapp in 1986.

Spacey was fired from “House of Cards” in 2017 following accusations that he sexually harassed members of the Netflix show’s crew. Last year, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that Spacey and his production companies had to pay the makers of the series more than $30 million due to losses as a result of his firing.

“In 10 years, it won’t mean anything,” Spacey said of the allegations against him. “My work will live longer than I will, and that’s what will be remembered.”