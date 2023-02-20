LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a man who had a heart attack while playing blackjack in Las Vegas is suing the hotel and casino, claiming he did not receive medical care for nearly 20 minutes as an employee continued to deal, documents said.

On April 6, 2022, David Jagolinzer, of Florida, was staying at the Wynn Las Vegas and playing the table game when he collapsed, the lawsuit filed by Christian Morris Trial Attorneys said.

Jagonlizer’s hand convulsed and he fell onto the blackjack table with his head down, the lawsuit claimed. Meanwhile, the dealer “continued to deal cards to another player at the table and continued to play blackjack.”

David Jagolinzer (Christian Morris Trial Lawyers/KLAS)

“[Jagolinzer] remained slumped over on the blackjack table with his arm extended onto the table for an unreasonable amount of time while no one employed by the [Wynn] intervened or checked to see if [Jagolinzer] needed medical attention,” the lawsuit said.

For nearly 20 minutes, nobody checked on Jagonlizer’s condition. Instead, employees counted Jagolinzer’s gaming chips.

Lawyers for Jagolinzer’s family state sleeping or “[becoming unconscious] at gaming tables is a violation of Nevada gaming law and employees “should have known” to intervene.

People ride an escalator near the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A new dealer then arrived and “made remarks that [Jagolinzer] exhibited discoloration in his skin and appeared to not be breathing,” the lawsuit said.

Wynn employees then attempted to render him aid with a defibrillator, the lawsuit alleges, but the employees were not trained to use the machine, which attempts to restart a person’s heart.

Paramedics arrived 26 minutes after Jagolinzer’s collapse on the table, according to the lawsuit.

He ultimately suffered severe brain damage from lack of medical attention and died on Oct. 18, 2022, from a lack of blood flow to his brain, the lawsuit said. Lawyers allege the brain injury would not have occurred had he received “timely emergency medical treatment.”

People walk along a pedestrian bridge near the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The lawsuit cites several causes of action, including negligence and wrongful death. Jagolinzer’s family is suing for damages of more than $15,000, which is standard in civil cases.

Representatives for the Wynn did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Nexstar’s KLAS Monday.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Wynn Resorts said claims made by the lawsuit weren’t true and that the company would defend itself “strongly.”