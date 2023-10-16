(The Hill) — LinkedIn is laying off more than 660 workers across its engineering, product, talent and finance teams, the employment-focused social media site announced Monday.

“Talent changes are a difficult, but necessary and regular part of managing our business,” the company said in a news release.

This marks LinkedIn’s second round of major layoffs this year after it announced its plans to cut more than 700 jobs in May amid efforts to make “changes to our Global Business Organization (GBO) and our China strategy.”

In a Monday email to employees, which was obtained by Insider, LinkedIn executives said the latest round of layoffs reflected a need to “evolve how we work and what we prioritize so we can deliver of the key initiatives we’ve identified.”

“While we are adapting our organizational structures and streamlining our decision making, we are continuing to invest in strategic priorities for our future and to ensure we continue to deliver value for our members and customers,” LinkedIn said in its new release.

“We are committed to providing our full support to all impacted employees during this transition and ensuring that they are treated with care and respect,” the company added.

The additional layoffs at LinkedIn are the latest in a wave of job cuts throughout the tech industry. More than 240,000 workers have been laid off since the beginning of the year, with Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, Dell, Microsoft and Facebook-parent Meta all cutting positions, according to Layoffs.fyi.