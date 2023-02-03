CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — The aggravated menacing charge filed Thursday against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been dismissed, according to Hamilton County court records.

Mixon had been accused of pointing a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati on Jan. 21, telling her, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police [can’t] get me,” Nexstar reported on Thursday.

Online court records show the misdemeanor charge was dismissed Friday. Nexstar’s WJW has reached out to the Cincinnati Law Department and a Bengals spokesperson for comment.

A Bengals spokesperson said in a Thursday statement the team was “investigating the situation” and declined to comment.

In 2014, when he was 18, Mixon punched a female Oklahoma student in the face, an attack captured on surveillance video, the Associated Press reported. He was suspended from the football team for a year and entered an Alford plea, in which a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. He received a deferred sentence and was ordered to perform community service and undergo counseling.

The incident hurt his standing in the NFL draft, with several teams saying they passed on him because of concerns about his character, AP reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.