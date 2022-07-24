At least seven people were wounded in a shooting in San Pedro on July 24, 2022. (KTLA)

(KTLA) – Multiple people were hit by gunfire and wounded at Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles, officials said Sunday.

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. at the park, which is located at 560 N. Western Ave., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

An update stated that seven people were wounded, four men and three women, at or near a car show at the park. They have all been taken to nearby hospitals.

“At least three of the patients are confirmed to have sustained gunshot injury, including one Male and one Female transported in Critical condition. There are no other patients remaining at scene,” the LAFD added.

Witnesses said they ran from the scene in fear for their lives and the lives of the children who were at the park.

“I was trying to get away. I wasn’t trying to see who was laying anywhere. I just grabbed the babies that I saw were scared, and we took off with the babies,” a woman named Sandra told Nexstar’s KTLA.

LAPD was on a citywide tactical alert due to this incident, added Officer Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department. On Twitter, the department confirmed that the incident was “NOT an active shooter situation.”