(NEXSTAR) – Nick Cannon’s kids officially number in the double-digits.

The actor, rapper and TV personality announced Friday that he and Brittany Bell had welcomed their third child together — and his 10th overall.

The couple also welcomed the baby, named Rise Messiah Cannon, within just weeks of the birth of Cannon’s ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, whom he fathered with former “Price Is Right” model LaNisha Cole.

“Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps,” Cannon wrote on Instagram, before thanking Bell for her “matriarch energy in my time of need.”

Cannon added that Bell’s labor was “probably the most difficult” of his children’s births, calling it “48 hours of excruciating pain” and “life-risking danger.”

“Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!” he concluded the post.

Cannon, 41, has fathered 10 children with six women, including three with Bell, two with ex-wife Mariah Carey, two with Abby De La Rosa and one each with Cole, Bri Tiesi and Alyssa Scott. His son with Scott died of brain cancer at five months of age, KTLA previously reported.

Following the birth of his ninth child earlier this month, Cannon commented on his unorthodox family and claimed he had “given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society.” He also asked critics to “project all criticism or cynicism” at him, rather than the mothers of his children.

Cannon is currently expecting his 11th child and third with De La Rosa, TMZ reported earlier this month.