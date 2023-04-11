LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hot dog! Oscar Mayer is hoping you’ll “relish” the opportunity to be married in Las Vegas with the company’s Wienermobile.

Starting Monday, couples interested in eloping with the so-called “Wiener of Love” can sign up for a chance at the opportunity. The weddings will occur on April 15 and 16 next to the historic Little White Chapel on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The company says the unique elopement opportunity isn’t just for people looking for unique ways to tie the knot, but also to assist couples who are anxious about wedding planning. The news release cites a survey saying 72% of couples are stressed about planning the big day. The “Wiener of Love” aims to offer a stress-free and fun alternative, the company said.

“Now, as more people seek stress-free ceremonies with their partners, our Hotdoggers are thrilled to reignite the joy of this special day and give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a wedding through a pair of meat-colored glasses,” said Ed Roland with Oscar Mayer.

Whether couples are long-term commitments, or maybe just found each other in Las Vegas (talk about a meat-cute), they will be required to have an actual marriage license. Officials from Oscar Mayer say a photographer will be provided, and guests are welcome.

So if your wedding plans have a first name, and it’s E-L-O-P-E, you can sign up at Oscar Mayer’s website.