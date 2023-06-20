Correction: This article has been updated to reflect the correct “best by” date of the recalled item.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Johnsonville, LLC is recalling over 42,000 pounds of pork sausage links that may be contaminated.

Approximately 42,062 pounds (4,807 cases) of Johnsonville’s ready-to-eat (RTE) “Beddar with Cheddar” pork sausage links may be contaminated with very thin strands of black plastic fibers, which were discovered after a customer complained, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

“Due to the small size and flexible nature of the material, FSIS (Food Safety & Inspection Service) believes it poses a very low risk for adverse health effects if consumed, but the safety of our consumer is our primary concern, which is why we’re issuing the recall,” Johnsonville said in a statement.

Courtesy: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service

The affected products are 14-ounce packages of Johnsonville Beddar with Cheddar Smoked Sausage links. The pork sausage has a “Best By” date of July 11, 2023. They were produced on Jan. 26, 2023, and have the establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Courtesy: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service

The affected sausage links were shipped to 10 retailers’ warehouses in eight states, including Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas. The stores have been informed.

Consumers are urged not to eat the sausage links. Instead, they should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

No confirmed incidences of adverse reactions to the sausage have been reported so far.

Anyone with questions can contact Amanda Fritsch, the consumer relations coordinator at Johnsonville by email or via phone at 888-556-2728.