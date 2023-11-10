ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) — Someone recently returned an overdue library book to a library in St. Charles County, Missouri, several decades after it was checked out.

A copy of Sandra Boynton’s book “But Not the Hippopotamus” was returned to the WingHaven Branch within the St. Charles City-County library district.

The library shared a photo of the book via Facebook that suggests it was available in August 1993 with a checkout price of $3.95. Library leaders say it’s better late than never.

“It’s never too late to come back to the Library, especially now that we are fine free,” said the library via Facebook. “We were happy to see it again but even more happy to welcome the customer back to the library.”

It appears there will not be any extra fines or late fees, despite the book’s late return.

Sandra Boynton, the author of the overdue book, has written and illustrated dozens of books for children through the Little Simon publishing company, and has more than 350 works to her name, per OCLC Inc.