(NEXSTAR) – Legendary rock and soul singer Tina Turner has died at the age of 83, her manager confirmed Wednesday.

Turner died Tuesday, after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” her U.K. representative, Bernard Doherty, told Deadline in a statement.

LATE NIGHT WITH DAVID LETTERMAN — Episode 407 — Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Tina Turner during an interview with host David Letterman on May 31, 1984 — (Photo by: R. M. Lewis jr./NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

From left to right, singer Tina Turner, chat show host Terry Wogan and singer and pianist Elton John at the BBC Television Centre in Shepherd’s Bush, London, 18th February 1985. Turner and John are appearing on the chat show ‘Wogan’. (Photo by Steve Wood/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Tina Turner sings one of her hits at the 1985 Grammy Awards.

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 26: Pictured is Tina Turner on THE 27TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, February 26, 1985, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 26: Pictured from left is Tina Turner and Lionel Richie on THE 27TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, February 26, 1985, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Tina Turner during Oprah Winfrey Celebrates the Opening of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls – January 2, 2007 at Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in Henley-on-Klip, South Africa. (Photo by Pan Media Agency/FilmMagic)

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – JANUARY 09: Claude Nobs, the founder of the Montreux Jazz Festival, hands over the Swiss award in the category show to U.S. singer Tina Turner during the Swiss-Award 2009 award ceremony at Hallenstadion on January 9, 2010 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images)

HAMBURG, GERMANY – MARCH 03: Tina Turner during the premiere of the musical ‘Tina – Das Tina Turner Musical’ at Stage Operettenhaus on March 3, 2019 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Tina Turner speaks during the “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” opening night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Daniel J. Watts, Tina Turner and Adrienne Warren speak during “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” opening night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

A statement posted on her official Facebook page read:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.

Few stars traveled so far — she was born Anna Mae Bullock in a segregated Tennessee hospital and spent her latter years on a 260,000 square foot estate on Lake Zurich — and overcame so much. Physically battered, emotionally devastated and financially ruined by her 20-year relationship with Ike Turner, she became a superstar on her own in her 40s, at a time when most of her peers were on their way down, and remained a top concert draw for years after.

Anna Mae Bullock first took on the name Tina Turner with the hit single “A Fool in Love,” according to Mark Bego’s biography of the internationally renowned singer. The song rocketed up to No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

With admirers ranging from Beyoncé to Mick Jagger, Turner was one of the world’s most successful entertainers, known for a core of pop, rock and rhythm and blues favorites: “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” and the hits she had in the ’80s, among them “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero” and a cover of Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.