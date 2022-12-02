A UPS semi-truck crashed off of a bridge in Indiana early Friday morning, hanging into the river just below I-90. (Indiana State Police)

HAMMOND, Ind. (WGN) – A UPS semi-truck crashed off of a bridge in Indiana early Friday morning, hanging into the river just below I-90.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on a stretch of interstate in Hammond, just over the border from Chicago. The driver had apparently struck the center median between the eastbound and westbound lanes, causing the truck to go over the median and catch fire.

(Credit: Indiana State Police)

(Credit: WGN)

(Credit: Indiana State Police)

(Credit: Indiana State Police)

“The trailer remained perpendicular, hanging off the bridge in between the east and westbound lanes,” the Indiana State Police wrote in a news release issued Friday afternoon.

Nexstar’s WGN captured images of the truck hanging into the Calumet River shortly after the crash. Others were shared by the Indiana State Police later in the day.

Witnesses said the driver was hanging onto the concrete bridge support near the second pillar and that he was disoriented and bruised, but otherwise OK.

UPS told WGN the driver has since been released from the hospital with minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

As a result of the accident, westbound traffic was stopped completely and one lane was open on the eastbound side as emergency workers brought in a crane to remove the semi-truck. The crane operator was able to pull the trailer out and got the cab out of the water a short time after.

A crane removed the trailer and the cab on Friday morning. (Indiana State Police)

The eastbound lanes had reopened as of 12 p.m., according to state police. Westbound traffic was projected to be limited to one lane while inspectors evaluated any damage to the bridge.

Indiana State Police were still investigating the cause of the crash Friday morning.