(The Hill) — The president of a Detroit synagogue was found stabbed to death outside of her home on Saturday, police said.

Detroit Police said Samantha Woll was found dead outside of her home by a passerby at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers found a “trail of blood” leading to the inside of Woll’s home, where they said they believe the crime occurred.

Woll, who led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, was a former staffer for Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and senior staffer for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s campaign last year.

Police have not identified a potential motive for the killing, they said.

“I and all of Team Slotkin is heartbroken at this news,” Slotkin said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “Sam worked for me from nearly the moment I became a Congresswoman, helping us set up the office & helping to lead it for my full first term.”

“My heart aches that we have lost someone so dedicated to serving others in such a senseless act,” she continued. “I’ll miss her relentless desire to serve & her bright smile seemingly everywhere across the Detroit area. Team Slotkin shares in the deep grief of her family & her greater community.”

Nessel also shared grief over Woll’s death in a social media post.

“I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s brutal murder,” Nessel said. “Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known. She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone.”